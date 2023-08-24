HC seeks NewsClick founder’s stand on Delhi police plea against protection from arrest

August 24, 2023 06:24 am | Updated 06:24 am IST - Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked news portal NewsClick’s founder Prabir Purkayastha to respond to a plea by the city police seeking vacation of an earlier order granting him interim protection from arrest in a case of alleged unlawful foreign funding.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee issued notice on the application filed by the Delhi Police to vacate a 2021 interim order.

On July 7, 2021, the high court had granted Mr Purkayastha interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation.

The police application is part of the ongoing proceedings on the plea by Mr Purkayastha seeking anticipatory bail in the matter.

Delhi police counsel said in the instant case, NewsClick received foreign funds for broadcasting news in India in breach of existing laws and a probe has revealed the commission of offences.

“The Petitioner/accused persons, in conspiracy with their accomplices based abroad, devised a deceitful scheme to obtain and receive funds for undertaking activities as per instructions received from their foreign-based benefactors, by disguising the funds received as Foreign Direct Investment,” the application said.

The high court also issued notice to NewsClick director Pranjal Pandey on a similar plea by Delhi Police against interim protection from arrest granted to him.

The FIR in the case alleged that PPK Newsclick Studio Pvt Ltd received Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of Rs 9.59 crore from Worldwide Media Holdings LLC USA during the financial year 2018-19.

The FIR claimed that the investment was made by greatly overvaluing the shares of the petitioner company to avoid the alleged cap of 26 per cent of FDI in a digital news website.

It further alleged that over 45 per cent of this investment was diverted/siphoned off for the payment of salary/consultancy, rent and other expenses, which are alleged to have been made for ulterior motives.

The ED initiated its probe on the basis of a Delhi Police FIR and has conducted searches on the premises of NewsClick and several other places in connection with the money received from overseas.