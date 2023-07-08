HC seeks NDMC’s stand on plea against demolition of 150-year-old mosque

July 08, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the police to respond to the Delhi Waqf Board’s plea anticipating the demolition of a 150-year-old mosque at the Sunehri Bagh Road roundabout. The court also directed the parties to carry out a joint inspection at the site.

“The parties are directed to hold a joint inspection on July 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. and may fix further inspection as deemed necessary. The NDMC is at liberty to give notice of inspection to any other authority,” Justice Prateek Jalan ordered.

The High Court said the matter has to be approached in a “practical” and “holistic” manner with both sides taking a reasonable view.

Indigenous properties have no immunity from acquisition as long as statutory conditions are met, the court said, adding that its conscience has to be “satisfied” that “all religious structures are treated equally and policy on religious structures are applied equally”.

Advocate Wajeeh Shafiq, appearing for the Waqf Board, submitted that the authorities carried out an inspection at the site without their presence on the basis of a letter from the traffic police asking the NDMC to examine the feasibility of redesigning the Sunehri Bagh roundabout in view of issues related to increased traffic at the location of the mosque.

The lawyer argued that the existence of the mosque was not the cause of traffic in the area and the intimation about the inspection was received by the board on a less than 24-hour notice.

“By the time the said staff reached the spot, the purported joint inspection was over. However, from the imam of the mosque it is learnt that the respondents have inspected the mosque and instead of adopting other measures, they are going to demolish the mosque under reference in the week commencing from July 3, 2023,” the petition said.

The petition claimed that recently several Waqf properties have been “demolished overnight in a brazen display of highhandedness” and without following the legal procedure.

“The modus operandi is that a Waqf property, even if it is centuries-old, is marked as obstructing the ‘right of way or the movement of traffic’ and soon thereafter, in a surreptitious manner, a decision is taken to remove it. The Waqf property/religious structure is then cordoned off and is razed either in wee hours or in the dead of night in the presence of heavy policy force or paramilitary force,” the petition said.

It said the mosque, which has been “in existence from at least more than 150 years”, was popular and caters to a large number of worshippers.

“All five times compulsory prayers, Friday prayers and Id prayers are offered at the mosque under reference. A regular imam and a muezzin is assigned to the mosque under reference by the petitioner,” it said.

The matter will be heard next on August 14.