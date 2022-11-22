HC seeks L-G’s stand on DDCD vice-chairman’s plea against sealing office

November 22, 2022 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to respond to the city government think tank Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi’s (DDCD) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah’s plea, challenging the order restraining him from discharging his duties and sealing his office.

Justice Yashwant Varma asked the counsel appearing for the L-G and other respondents to make submissions before the next date of hearing on November 28.

Mr. Shah has challenged the November 17 order issued by Director (Planning), Delhi government, on the L-G’s request to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove him from the post of DDCD vice-chairperson.

Besides the L-G, the other respondents are Director (Planning), Chairman of DDCD i.e. the Delhi Chief Minister and Sub Divisional Magistrate (Civil Lines).

Senior lawyer Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Mr. Shah, argued that his client was appointed pursuant to a decision of the Delhi Cabinet and his appointment was coterminous with the term of the present government. The L-G has no power to restrain him from performing his duties, the senior advocate contended.

Mr. Shah has argued the orders passed against him are a “gross abuse of power and process”, wholly without any merit, and an instance of colourable exercise of authority. He has also challenged orders locking his office and withdrawing all facilities as well as privileges.