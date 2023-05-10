HC seeks Khalid Saifi’s response on phone recovery in jail

May 10, 2023 01:48 am | Updated 01:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked ‘United Against Hate’ founder Khalid Saifi, who is in custody in a case related to the alleged conspiracy in the 2020 north-east Delhi riots, to respond to Delhi Police’s claim that he was found with a mobile phone in jail.

Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad informed a Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar that the police have filed an application in Mr. Saifi’s bail plea to bring on record facts pertaining to his “conduct”.

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Mr. Saifi, said the mobile phone was seized from the barrack where her client is lodged along with others and that the device does not belong to him.

Ms. John contended that the police filed their application to “prejudice the rights of the accused” following the Supreme Court’s recent order upholding the High Court verdict granting bail to co-accused Devangana Kalita and others in the same case.

The Bench, which reserved its verdict on the UAH founder’s bail plea in January this year, posted the application to be heard again later this month.

Delhi Police has booked Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi, Umar Khalid and several others under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being the “masterminds” of the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The police have opposed the bail plea of the UAH founder, saying its case against him was “not a figment of imagination” and that it was clear from the WhatsApp messages exchanged between the accused persons that the protests against CAA and NRC were followed by chakka jam and violence.