HC seeks JNU’s stand on plea challenging students’ union elections

March 14, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The High Court on Wednesday asked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to respond to a plea challenging the upcoming students’ union elections.

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) elections are scheduled to be held on March 22, and the results will be declared on March 24.

A university student had moved the court, claiming that the elections were being held in violation of the Lyngdoh committee recommendations.

The petitioner, Sakshi, submitted that as per one of the recommendations, the elections should be held between six and eight weeks after the commencement of an academic session, but the upcoming polls are being conducted at the end of the academic session.

“The conduct of the respondent in notifying the JNUSU elections 2023-24 at the fag end of the academic session is nothing but an eyewash and mockery of the democratic process, aimed at pacifying a certain group, and as such serves no purpose,” the plea said.

