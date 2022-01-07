HC seeks information on status of Omicron variant

New Delhi

Government closely watching situation: counsel

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought to know from the government the status of Omicron infections in the Capital, including how many patients are in ICUs, on ventilator support and on oxygen beds in hospitals.

“We want to know the position of Omicron,” said the court while hearing a bunch of petitions relating to various issues on the COVID-19 situation in the Capital. The court also sought to know how many of the total COVID-19 patients in Delhi are infected with Omicron.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said he will get instructions and come back with the figures. Mr. Mehra said there were 10,986 active cases of COVID-19 as on January 3.

Mr. Mehra also said the period of home isolation has been reduced to seven days from 10 and the governments, both Central and State, are closely watching the situation.

During the hearing, the Centre said it had already come with the policy on ‘precautionary dose’ of COVID-19 vaccine.

The High Court said since the government has already declared the policy regarding the ‘precautionary dose’, no further consideration on this aspect is called for at this stage. It had on November 25 ordered the government to respond on the aspect of need for administration of booster dose.

The court has listed the case for further hearing on February 1.