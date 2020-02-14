HC seeks I-T Dept. stand on Bhandari’s plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Income Tax Department on a plea by arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who has challenged the proceedings initiated against him, under the black money law, for attempted tax evasion and non-disclosure of foreign assets.

Justice Anu Malhotra issued notice to the tax department and sought its stand on Bhandari’s plea by February 24. The court also directed the agency to place before it all records pertaining to the case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the court that for proceedings for attempted tax evasion to be initiated, first there has to be an assessment. “But till date there has been no assessment,” he told the court.