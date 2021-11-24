HC seeks Govt.’s stand on plea against liquor outlet in locality

New Delhi

24 November 2021 01:17 IST

‘No wine shop is allowed within 100 metres of any educational, religious place’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city Government to respond to a plea by a group of residents challenging the proposed opening of a liquor shop outside their locality in Jangpura here.

The residents of Jangpura-A have contended that no wine shop is permitted to be opened within 100 metres of any educational institution, religious place or hospital.

Justice Yashwant Varma said he will consider issuing notice to the licence holder of the wine shop only after getting response from the Delhi Government and the Commissioner (Excise, Entertainment, and Luxury Tax). The High Court listed the petition for further hearing on December 3.

Advertising

Advertising

The petition said the proposal for opening of the wine or beer shop at the place was against the provisions of relevant laws, rules, including the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The plea said in terms of a clause of the Delhi Excise Policy and the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, no wine/beer shop is permitted to be opened within 100 metres of any major educational institution, religious place or hospitals with 50 beds and above.

“The proposal for opening of a wine/beer shop at the said place is taken without adhering to the aforesaid provisions of rules as there are not only more than one religious places like temple, gurdwara but also school and hospital,” the plea said.

It added that, “Arya Samaj Mandir with a school is situated at 30 metres, Kanthi Mata Mandir is at the distance of 60 metres, Mai Ka Gurdwara is at the distance of 90 metres, and a municipal hospital is at the distance of 60 metres”.

It said the residents of Jangpura-A and Bhogal have made a complaint to their councillor and the Member of Legislative Assembly of the area and a meeting was convened where concerns regarding law and order problem, danger to children, women, and elderly people were also addressed.