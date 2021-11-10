HC seeks Govt.’s response to plea on controlling dengue

Authorities get a week’s time to submit status reports

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi Government and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to respond to a plea seeking steps to control the rising dengue cases through regular fogging, forming inspection teams to check growth of mosquito larvae, and imposing penalties for violations.

Justice Rekha Palli granted a week’s time to the authorities to submit their status reports in the case while posting it for further hearing on November 18.

The petitioner, Ananya Kumar, a resident of Model Town in north Delhi, who suffered from dengue, said the area is facing an onslaught of the disease.

The plea said that due to the inaction of the authorities in controlling the vector-borne disease, many cases are reported every day and hospital beds are being occupied fast.

The Delhi Government’s counsel said the authorities are taking necessary steps to check dengue cases in the city.

The petition sought a direction to the authorities to control the disease in the surrounding area of her residence and to conduct “regular fogging in the area, door-to-door awareness campaign, form teams to inspect dengue larvae on the premises/area and to impose penalty for violation and issue dengue helpline numbers”.