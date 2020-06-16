HC seeks govt.’s reply over suspension of legal consultation of prisoners

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the AAP government on a plea challenging a circular suspending legal consultation of the inmates with their advocates in prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan issued notice to the Delhi government on the petition which sought allowing of legal interview or consultation and drafting of cases of the jail inmates with the advocates of their choices.

The court, conducting the hearing through videoconferencing, listed the matter for further hearing on June 29.

Petitioner Ajit P. Singh said the Delhi Prison has suspended the legal interview or consultation of the inmates with their advocates of their choice in jails here due to the pandemic from March 25 till date.

The prison has made it compulsory to take legal advice and drafting of the cases by jail visiting advocates through Delhi Legal Services Authority only, he said.