HC seeks govt.’s reply on quarantine wards plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government to reply to a petition alleging it was not providing doctors or maintaining hygiene and sanitisation at the DDA flats in Narela which have been turned into quarantine wards for COVID-19 patients.

The court asked the government to submit its response in three days and listed the case for further hearing on May 14.

The plea alleged that the Delhi government is not taking adequate steps to control the spread of COVID-19 and implement quarantine facilities which include making doctors available, providing adequate hygiene in the flats, sufficient number of sanitation workers for carrying out sanitisation and disinfection of toilets and rooms, improving the quality of food and make provision of linen, soap, sanitisers and other essential items.

The government’s counsel, however, stated that all facilities are available at the fourteen towers constructed by the DDA at Narela.