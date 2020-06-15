HC seeks govt.’s reply on green crematorium plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government to respond to a plea by an NGO, which operates green crematoriums in Delhi, offering its facilities to cremate the bodies of those who have died of COVID-19.
The NGO, ‘Mokshda Paryavaran Evam Van Suraksha Samiti’, said in its plea that it has installed 16 green crematoriums in Delhi out of which six are at the Nigam Bodh Ghat and they can handle 24 cremations per day.
The High Court also gave the city government time till June 29 to submit an updated status report in the case initiated by the court on its own after coming across news reports about the lack of facilities to cremate those who have died of COVID-19.
Apart from the NGO’s plea, the High Court also took up another petition filed by a lawyer, seeking contempt action against the Delhi government and medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital for not adhering to the undertaking given to the High Court on handling of bodies of COVID-19 patients.
The High Court adjourned that matter after Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain and additional Delhi government standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, appearing for the Health Department, said the issue of disposal of COVID-19 bodies has been taken up suo motu (on its own) by the Supreme Court where they have to file a reply.
The contempt plea was moved by advocate Avadh Kaushik, who alleged that the bodies were lying in the same wards and corridors of the Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, where COVID-19 patients are being admitted and kept.
