HC seeks govt.’s reply on Delhi rent Act

New Delhi

05 February 2021 00:31 IST

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a petition claiming that the provision in the Delhi Rent Control Act (DRCA) of 1958, which deals with eviction of tenants, was “discriminatory towards the landlords” where commercial properties was concerned.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to give its stand on the petition, which claims that the Act does not provide for eviction of tenants from commercial properties when such persons have other commercial properties.

Under the Act, a landlord can seek eviction of a tenant from a residential property if the tenant has an alternative accommodation, the petition said, but it was not applicable to commercial properties.

The petitioner, two brothers, have contended that not considering commercial properties under the eviction provisions of the Act was “purely arbitrary, unreasonable and a latent drafting flaw which has just been ignored for a very long time”.

The plea stated that the bothers had moved an application at Additional Rent Controller to evict their tenant from a commercial property at Ajmeri gate here. But it got rejected despite the tenant having multiple commercial premises.

The plea contended that the Act was initially enacted in 1958 with a view to protect tenants who do not have any alternative accommodation, but now with change in circumstances, the interests of landlords also need to be considered, especially with regard to commercial properties.