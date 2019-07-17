HC seeks govt.reply on plea to link property to Aadhaar

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre and the AAP government on a plea seeking to link movable and immovable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar number to curb corruption, black money generation and ‘benami’ transactions.

Petitioner advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay said it is the duty of the State to take appropriate steps to curb corruption and seize ‘benami’ properties made by illegal means to give a strong message that the government is determined to fight against corruption and black money generation.

“If government links property with Aadhaar, it will lead to an increment of 2% in annual growth. It will clean our electoral process, which is dominated by black money and benami transaction and thrives on a cycle of large black investments, capture of power through foul means, use of political strength to amass private wealth, all with disdain of the citizen,” the plea said.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar has posted the case for further hearing on October 15.

In a separate plea filed by Mr. Upadhyay, the HC directed the Election Commission to decide within eight weeks the representation for taking steps to link voter ID with Aadhaar to curtail bogus and duplicate voting in polls.

The plea had sought direction to the poll panel to take appropriate steps to implement ‘Aadhaar based election voting system’ to ensure maximum participation of citizens in polls and to curtail fake and fabricated votes.

“Authentication of voters, security of the voting process and protecting the voted data — these are the main challenges of current election voting. That is why it is necessary to generate a secure election voting system,” the plea said.

Mr. Upadhyay proposed an e-voting system using finger print and face biometric. “In this system, the database would be updated every time before an election,” he said.