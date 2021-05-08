HC seeks govt. response on plea for 3 meals/day in shelter homes

New Delhi

08 May 2021 01:29 IST

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi government on a petition seeking to provide three meals a day to inmates of all shelter homes in the city during the ongoing pandemic.

The court also sought response from the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on the petition filed by Bandhua Mukti Morcha (BMM). The BMM, which works for the marginalised people in the country, has sought implementation of DUSIB’s October decision, taken in its board meeting, to provide three meals a day in the shelter homes.

Delhi government Standing Counsel said the three meals a day scheme was discontinued last year and only two meals are being provided now. “Most of the workers staying at shelter homes don’t have any documents. Some are inter-State migrant workers, who don’t have a Delhi-based ration card. Therefore, the workers have little means to feed themselves and their children,” the plea said.

“In the shelter homes, people are reported to be sick. However, the isolation centres which were running in 2020 have been closed,” BMM said.

Additionally, the petition sought directions to “provide soaps, detergents, hand sanitizers, handwash and masks to urban homeless in all shelter homes in the national capital and also medical aid”.