DelhiNew Delhi 24 August 2020 23:42 IST
HC seeks govt. response on PETA plea
Updated: 24 August 2020 23:42 IST
PETA seeks to implement 2009 Act to prevent spread of glanders in horses, mules
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city government on an application by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), seeking to implement the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, to prevent spread of glanders disease among horses, mules, ponies and donkeys here.
PETA India, in its application, also sought implementation of the National Action Plan for Control and Eradication of Glanders. Justice Najmi Waziri has posted the case for further hearing on October 6.
