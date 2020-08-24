Delhi

HC seeks govt. response on PETA plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response of the city government on an application by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), seeking to implement the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act, 2009, to prevent spread of glanders disease among horses, mules, ponies and donkeys here.

PETA India, in its application, also sought implementation of the National Action Plan for Control and Eradication of Glanders. Justice Najmi Waziri has posted the case for further hearing on October 6.

