HC seeks govt. response on bail plea of journalist

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the government to respond to a bail application by freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested in an espionage case under the Official Secrets Act for allegedly leaking sensitive information to the Chinese intelligence.
Justice Anu Malhotra asked Delhi Police to file a status report before the next date of hearing on December 2. Mr. Sharma, 61, moved the High Court after his plea for bail was dismissed by a magisterial court on September 28 and by a Sessions court on October 19. The Sessions court had rejected his plea noting that sufficiently grave and incriminating material was available on record against him.
The police had said they had received inputs that Mr. Sharma, resident of Pitampura, was having links with foreign intelligence officer and had been receiving money through illegal means and Western Union Money transfer following which a case under sections of the OSA was registered on September 13 and he was arrested the next day.
