HC seeks govt. reply on special educators

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a reply from the city government and the Chief Secretary on a contempt plea alleging failure to initiate the process of recruitment of special educators for disabled children in government schools.

The contempt petition alleged that the authorities “intentionally and deliberately” did not comply with the High Court’s July 2 order. The HC has listed the case for further hearing on March 16 next year.

In the contempt petition, advocate Ashok Agarwal submitted that despite the order of a Division Bench of the High Court, the Delhi government failed to initiate the process of recruitment to fill up over 1,000 vacancies of Special Education Teachers (SET) in the Directorate of Education (DoE).

Age relaxation

A Division Bench of the High Court had on July 2 allowed a plea seeking age relaxation in order to qualify for the post of SET in Delhi government schools. The High Court had also directed the government to initiate the process of fresh recruitment to the post of SET.

It had directed the government to ensure its directions were complied with within four weeks from July 2.

The contempt plea said though the period of four weeks has expired, the authorities have neither issued appointment letter to the man nor have they initiated any process for fresh recruitment to the post of SET in DoE.

The contempt petition, filed by Syed Mehedi, has sought initiation of proceedings against the authorities for “intentional and deliberate disobedience of the direction” of the High Court.