HC seeks govt. reply on petition challenging home delivery of liquor

10 August 2021 05:54 IST

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city government to reply to a plea by BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma challenging the provision in the new excise policy of 2021, which allows home delivery of liquor. A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the petition for further hearing on September 20.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Delhi government, submitted that “₹10,000 crore has been earned by Delhi, pursuant to the new excise policy amid the ongoing pandemic”.

Mr. Verma, in his petition, has challenged Rule 66(6) of the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules of, 2021, which he stated suffered from various constitutional illegalities and is not sustainable under law.

“The new policy undermines the ban on the consumption of liquor in public places by making it possible to deliver alcohol to public places... The Rules enable the possibility of delivery of alcohol to hospitals and schools. It lacks any consideration to the safety of those delivering the liquor,” the petition stated.

The plea further said that home delivery of liquor was against Article 47 of the Constitution, which makes it the duty of the State to improve public health.