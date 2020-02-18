HC seeks govt. reply on Jamia student’s plea

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre, the city government and the police on a plea by a Jamia Millia Islamia student seeking compensation for injuries suffered allegedly in police action against anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters on December 15.

At the outset, the court was of the view that the student ought to have filed a civil suit if he was seeking compensation as his claims would have to be proved through evidence.

“These are matters of evidence. Why are you not filing a suit for damages? On the basis of annexures in a writ claims cannot be proved,” said a Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar.

“It has become a fashion in Delhi to file a writ for everything,” the Bench also said.

Both legs fractured

The plea by Shayaan Mujeeb, a Jamia student, has alleged that his both legs got fractured in the “brutal violence carried out” by security personnel. He contended that he was studying in the library on December 15, 2019, when police personnel entered the building and allegedly beat up the students there.

Advocate Nabila Hasan, representing the student, contended that CCTV footage showed the police entering the library and beating up the students.