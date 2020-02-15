HC seeks govt., Centre’s reply on use of loudspeakers

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and the city government on a petition seeking contempt action for not implementing judicial orders on the use of loudspeakers in the Capital.

Justice A.K. Chawla asked them to file status reports on the issue raised in the petition and listed it for hearing on May 15.

The plea by Sanjjiiv Kkumaar has claimed there has been wilful disobedience of the court’s September 4, 2019, order to abide by the circulars, standing orders and rules which permit use of loudspeakers and amplified music systems only up to 10 p.m.

He contended that the Delhi government and the police have failed to take action against the misuse of loudspeakers even passing of the said judgment of the court. Mr. Kkumaar has contended that even the Supreme Court has given directions that loudspeakers should not be used between 10.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m.