HC seeks government’s stand

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the city government’s stand on a plea seeking closure of unauthorised pathological laboratories and diagnostic centres in the Capital.

A Bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V.K. Rao listed the matter for hearing with a similar matter on September 17, by when the Delhi government’s lawyer said he will take instructions regarding the issue.

The PIL, filed by social activist Bejon Kumar Misra, has alleged that unauthorised laboratories and diagnostic centres were being managed by unqualified technicians. The plea sought formulation of a policy to regulate setting up and running of such entities. The PIL has also sought that as an alternative, guidelines be framed for implementation of the Clinical Establishment Act (Registration Regulation) Act, 2010, to deal with the issue of unauthorised labs allegedly managed by “unqualified” lab technicians.

Mr. Misra has alleged that unqualified lab technicians not only conducted various tests but also provided inferences based on unscientific and unqualified outcomes, which undermined the health and safety of people.

“Such illegal labs continue to mushroom in and around NCT of Delhi and it can be easily estimated that the total number of such illegal pathological and diagnostic laboratories is anywhere between 20,000 to 25,000. Every street in the Capital has such illegal pathological laboratories,” the plea said.

It alleged that the Delhi government has no proper mechanism or strategy to stop the mushrooming of such illegal labs. It added that a small error in diagnosis can lead to threat of life and irrational treatment of patients.