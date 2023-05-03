HC seeks evidence against Shahrukh Pathan, other accused in 2020 riots case

May 03, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the police to submit details of the offences committed by Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly pointed a gun at a policeman and others during the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

Hearing Mr. Pathan’s bail plea, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said, “Special public prosecutor is directed to file a chart showing roles of the accused persons, including the petitioner, and the evidence attributed to them.”

Mr. Pathan was apprehended on March 3, 2020 from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, and has since been lodged in jail. He is accused of causing injuries to police personnel and inflicting a gunshot wound on a man in Jafrabad on February 24, 2020.

During the hearing, Mr. Pathan’s counsel submitted that he has been in custody for over three years.

The counsel argued that the other accused in the case, who were even identified by witnesses, have been released on bail but his client is still in custody, though he has neither been named in the FIR nor identified by anyone.

The counsel added that there is a discrepancy in the statement of the victim who was allegedly shot.

The court posted the case for further hearing on July 24.

Mr. Pathan approached the HC after a trial court first rejected his bail plea in December 2021.

The police had opposed the plea, saying that he has a criminal family history and could adversely influence witnesses.

They had added that he can threaten and endanger the safety of the prosecution witnesses and abscond, if granted bail, and can even hamper the process of investigation and destroy evidence.