Delhi

HC seeks DU’s stand on plea opposing open book online exam for final-year UG, PG students

Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: S. Subramanium

Three students have contended that the “well-off students” would have the support of “intelligent parents, friends, gadgets and search engines” during exams, whereas their poor counterparts would not have access to any of these

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the Delhi University on a plea challenging its decision to conduct online open book exams for final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses from July 1 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Justice Jayant Nath issued notice to the university asking it to file a response to the plea by three students, belonging to economically weaker sections of the society, who have contended that this form of examination was beneficial only for those well off.

The petitioner-students — Abhishek, Sharanjeet Kumar and Deepak — have contended that the “well-off students” would have the support of “intelligent parents, friends, gadgets and search engines” during exams, whereas their poor counterparts would not have access to any of these.

Also Read

1,106 new coronavirus cases in Delhi in a day in record spike; death toll up by 82

 

The petitioners, represented by senior advocate J.P. Sengh and advocate Ayushi Chugh, also claimed that there was no way to find out who was cheating when open book online exams are held.

Their petition further said that lack of proper internet connectivity and electricity would affect the performance of poor students hailing from rural areas.

The three students, who study in different Delhi University colleges, have sought directions to the university to either withdraw its May 14 notification or to conduct the exams in examination halls by following social distancing norms to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Also Read
&nbsp;

Delhi University admission likely to start on June 8

 

Another alternative suggested by them is to promote the final-year students on the basis of average of marks obtained in previous years and internal assessment of the current academic year.

The court has listed the matter for further hearing on June 18.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 2:52:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/hc-seeks-dus-stand-on-plea-opposing-open-book-online-exam-for-final-year-ug-pg-students/article31709160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY