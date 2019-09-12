HC seeks DU’s response on SFI members’ plea on nominations

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of Delhi University on a plea by three students, affiliated to Students’ Federation of India (SFI), claiming that they were illegally restrained from filing their nominations for Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) polls.

The DUSU polls are scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also issued notices to Delhi University’s Chief Election officer (CEO) and Station House Officer of Maurice Nagar police station on the petition and listed it for hearing on October 17.

The High Court said the elections will be subject to the outcome of the petition.

Delhi University students Ravi Kumar Chauhan, Noel Benny and Parmanand Sharma have alleged that on September 4, they were going to submit their nomination papers to the office of the CEO when they were allegedly “prevented by suspected members of ABVP” from doing so.

September 4 was the last date to file the nominations.

One of the three students was overpowered by the miscreants and his papers were snatched, the plea said, adding that when they again tried to submit the nomination papers, they were illegally obstructed.

The plea claimed that despite deployment of heavy police force, the officials did not do anything to save them and stood as mere spectators.