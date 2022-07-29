HC seeks Delhi Police’s stand on interim bail plea of Sharjeel Imam

Imam has appealed against a trial court order refusing to release him on interim bail

Photo Credit: ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Delhi police to respond to former JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s plea seeking interim bail in a 2020 riots case involving allegations of sedition.

A Bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal gave the order on Mr. Imam’s appeal against a trial court order of July 23 refusing to release him on interim bail. The High Court has listed the matter for consideration on August 25.

Sedition charges

Mr. Imam was arrested in a case related to alleged inflammatory speeches during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests in 2019. He had urged the trial court to grant him interim bail on account of the Supreme Court keeping in abeyance Section 124A (sedition) IPC to examine its constitutionality.

On May 11, the apex court suspended pending criminal trials and court proceedings under Section 124A of IPC while allowing the Union of India to reconsider the British-era law. About 13,000 people were already in jail under the sedition provision.

In his plea before the High Court, Mr. Imam said the trial court has “failed to recognise” that pursuant to the directions of the top court, the basis for dismissal of his earlier bail plea on the charges of sedition was obviated.

“The Special Court has wrongly interpreted the directions by the Supreme Court and further erred in solely relying upon the order framing charges against the appellant to dismiss the interim bail application,” the appeal filed through advocate Ahmad Ibrahim said.

Police case

Mr. Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, from Bihar’s Jehanabad District in connection with the anti-CAA protests near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December 2019 that turned violent.

The Delhi police had registered a case against Imam under IPC Sections 124A, which entails life imprisonment, 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief).

The Delhi police, in its charge sheet, has said, “Sharjeel Imam also conspired with other conspirators to threaten the unity, integrity and sovereignty of India through ideas and speeches, which he delivered from December 13 last year and continued till January 23 this year.”