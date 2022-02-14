HC seeks Delhi govt. response on EWS admission in private schools

NGO claims blatant violation of fundamental rights of children due to govt. inaction

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the AAP government to respond to a petition seeking to ensure admission of children, belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups, in various private schools here.

A Bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdher and Justice Talwant Singh gave the direction on a public interest litigation filed by NGO, Justice For All.

‘File concise reply’

“File a concise and crisp reply on what is your understanding of the Right to Education Act, the position of number of seats in the previous year, applications made and number of admissions,” the High Court said while posting the case for further hearing on April 26.

The NGO, in its plea filed through advocate Khagesh B. Jha, claimed that there was a blatant violation of fundamental rights of thousands of children who were waiting for admission since April 2021 on account of the government's inaction in performing their duty.

The petition submitted that data available from the Directorate of Education shows it nominated over 54,000 children for admission during session 2020-21 and around 30,000 students secured the admission.

The remaining 24,000 seats also have to be carried forward from the last academic session, the plea said.

The plea sought direction for the court to monitor the admission process of children belonging to weaker section and disadvantage group to protect their fundamental rights. It also sought a direction to the Director of Education to initiate action against the private schools which have failed to admit the students on the allotted seats.