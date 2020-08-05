HC seeks clarification from DU

New Delhi

05 August 2020 03:22 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought more clarification from Delhi University (DU) on the modalities for the upcoming Open Book Examination (OBE) to be held for final-year undergraduate students.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said she would like to confirm the details from DU about email of colleges/helplines for students, setting up of the grievances committee, uploading size for the answer sheets amongst others. The court posted the petition, challenging DU’s decision to hold online OBE, for further hearing on Wednesday.

