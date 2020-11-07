HC seeks Centre’s response on security to Neelam Katara

New Delhi

07 November 2020 00:23 IST

She is the mother of business executive Nitish Katara, who was murdered in 2002

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought Centre’s response on an application by Neelam Katara, mother of murdered business executive Nitish Katara, seeking to grant her protection in Uttarakhand.

2002 incident

Justice Vibhu Bakhru while issuing notice to the Centre asked it to assess the threat perception and take a decision.

The Judge said since Ms. Katara was already provided security here, she has to be provided there also. Ms. Katara said she will be shifting to Dehradun from Delhi at the end of November. She has been provided security in the Capital since 2002. The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 20.

Advertising

Advertising

Central Government’s Standing Counsel Gaurang Kanth submitted that it was a State’s matter and she should give representation to the Uttarakhand authorities to provide her security.

On October 3, 2016, the Supreme Court had awarded a 25-year jail term without any benefit of remission to Vikas Yadav and his cousin Vishal for their role in the kidnapping and killing her son.