HC seeks Centre’s response on plea against special status to Waqf properties

NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to respond to a petition challenging certain provisions of the Waqf Act that grant special status to Waqf properties. According to the plea, filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, these provisions are against the principles of “secularism, unity and integrity of the nation”.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla asked Mr. Upadhyay to make the Waqf Board a party to his plea.

In his petition, Mr. Upadhyay argued that the Waqf Act was against the idea of secularism as there were no such provisions for the followers of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Judaism, Bahaism, Zoroastrianism and Christianity.

He said the Parliament has conferred special status to Waqf Boards and created Waqf Tribunal at the cost of the State exchequer.

“There is no limitation for recovering the Waqf property whereas similarly situated trust and endowments face the embargo of law of limitation, there is no similar provision available to trust to regain its lost property and further there is no provision to save the interest of properties belonging to non-Muhammdans from being illegally included in the list of Waqf,” the plea said.

Mr. Upadhyay’s in his petition added that the Waqf Board had been given the power to take decisions on the ownership of properties, while no safeguards had been given to the persons whose property was treated as Waqf property by the Waqf Board.

He said there are around 6.6 lakh registered Waqf properties in India that account for around eight lakh acres of land throughout the country. This makes Waqfs the third largest landholder after the Railways and Ministry of Defense, Mr. Upadhay said in his petition.

The High Court will hear the case again on July 28.