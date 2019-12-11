HC seeks Centre’s response on blocking ‘dowry calculator’

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a petition which challenged blocking of a website hosting a “dowry calculator”.

‘As a satirical comment’

The website’s owner, in its petition, said it was created as a satirical comment on the existing dowry demand in society.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministries of Electronics and Information Technology, Women and Child Development and Communication, seeking their stand on the petition.

The owner said the site was blocked by the government in September last without giving him a hearing.

It has sought quashing of the action and directions to restore access to it. The plea said the site — dowry calculator — was launched in 2011 “as a satirical comment on the existing state of dowry demand in India”.

The petition has claimed the website was designed as an online form that visitors could fill up with options from drop-down menus, on social, educational and personal characteristics of a groom, to arrive at a “fictional dowry amount” that he could attract.

The petition has termed the action taken by the government “arbitrary, excessive and unconstitutional” and claimed it “unreasonably restricts his right to freedom of speech and expression and the public’s right to know”.