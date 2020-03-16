HC seeks Centre, police, AAP govt response on plea to preserve CCTV footage of riots

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre, police and AAP government on a plea seeking directions to the police to preserve CCTV footage of the recent riots in northeast Delhi.
A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the authorities and listed the matter for further hearing on March 27.
The plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind said Delhi Police should be directed to preserve CCTV footage of the riot-affected areas from February 23 to March 1 and should not remove debris without collecting evidence from the site.
It also sought FIRs against those involved in the violence and an SIT comprising retired judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.