HC seeks Centre, EC replies on rejection of nominations

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea by 11 Independent candidates challenging the rejection of their nominations for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
An HC Bench gave the orders on the candidates’ plea, which has also sought setting aside of a single Judge order dismissing their petition against the rejection of their nominations. As per the plea, the Returning Officer (RO) had rejected the nominations on January 21, the last date for filing the same. The candidates have sought a direction to the Centre, EC and Chief Election Officer to inquire into the matter.
In their petition, the candidates had sought to contest the upcoming polls from the New Delhi seat, whose nomination forms were allegedly not accepted by the RO despite them being on time. The High Court will hear the case on February 6.
