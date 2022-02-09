HC seeks CCTV footage of court proceedings

New Delhi

09 February 2022 01:42 IST

Petitioner alleged obstruction in trial court proceedings

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked a retired district court Judge to submit CCTV footage of the proceedings before a trial court here, which had convicted Delhi High Court Bar Association’s (DHCBA) president Rajiv Khosla for assaulting her.

Former Judge Sujata Kohli had filed the contempt case against Mr. Khosla for assaulting her in 1994. The High Court would be hearing the case on February 16.

Ms Kohli, in her plea, claimed that the trial court proceedings on the issue of sentencing were “obstructed” by Mr. Khosla and his supporters by shouting slogans.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup J. Bhambhani at the High Court asked Ms. Kohli to place on record the CCTV footage within a week to form a prima facie opinion in the contempt case.

“If you place the CCTV footage on record, it will go a long way. We view contempt very seriously,” the Bench said.

“The petitioner/complainant/victim by the present petition seeks initiation of contempt proceedings against the convict/respondent, who by a series of acts and words has directly interfered with administration/dispensation of justice, has interfered with the due process of law, and has scandalized the court on its face, leaving the court totally helpless (and) desperate,” her petition said.

Ms. Kohli had alleged that in August 1994, Mr. Khosla had pulled her hair, twisted her arms and dragged her by hair, and threatened her. Ms. Kohli was then a lawyer. She went on to become a Judge in the Delhi judiciary and retired as a District and Sessions Judge in 2020.