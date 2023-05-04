HC seeks CBI response to Sisodia’s interim bail plea

May 04, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to a plea by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia seeking interim bail on the grounds of his wife’s illness.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked CBI to submit its response by Thursday, when the court is scheduled to hear Mr. Sisodia’s plea seeking regular bail.

The CBI had arrested Mr. Sisodia on February 26, following several rounds of questioning, for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The senior AAP leader, through his counsel, submitted that his wife needs urgent medical attention.

On March 31, a trial court here had dismissed Mr. Sisodia’s bail plea in the matter, saying he was “prima facie the architect” and had played the “most important and vital role” in the criminal conspiracy related to the alleged liquor scam.

Mr. Sisodia had challenged the trial court’s decision before the High Court, pointing out that the other accused in the case were either not arrested or granted bail.

In his interim bail plea, the former CM claimed that he is a victim “of a political witch-hunt” aimed at dragging “the reputation of the applicant through the mud”.