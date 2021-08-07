HC seeks all status reports from police on Tahir’s bail plea

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Friday called for all status reports from Delhi Police related to the bail applications moved by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain — arrested in multiple FIRs arising out of the north-east Delhi riots last year.

Justice Yogesh Khanna, who was hearing four bail applications by Mr. Hussain, said that he would hear arguments after the court has received status reports in all cases.

“All status reports should be brought on record. We can have it later,” the High Court said while listing the cases for hearing on August 18.

The FIRs pertain to the alleged commission of offence of rioting in Dayalpur area during the riots of February 2020.

The other cases pertain to the injuries suffered by two people on account of a riotous mob pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs and firing gunshots from the terrace of Mr Hussain’s house and allege commission of offences of attempt to murder and rioting, and violation of Arms Act.

On October 22 last year, a trial court here had denied bail to Mr. Hussain, in three different FIRs related to the north-east Delhi riots, noting that he used his muscle power and political clout to act as a kingpin in planning, instigating and fanning the flames of communal conflagration. Mr. Hussain has been in judicial custody since March 16, last year.