HC seeks AIIMS reply on sewage treatment plant

Petition says it poses a health hazard

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to respond to a petition seeking to stop construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) near residential colony of Gautam Nagar as it will be a health hazard for the residents and lead to stench.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh asked AIIMS to file a detailed reply to the plea and listed the matter for hearing on April 27.

The High Court’s order came on a plea by Gautam Nagar Residents’ Association, challenging the installation of the sewage treatment plant situated just 30 feet away from the residential area. The plea said the installation of STP near the residential area is very detrimental to the health of the residents living in the area and there is an increased possibility for respiratory and skin diseases.

Risk to residents

“There is also a risk of prevalence of pathogenic airborne microorganisms originating from the waste water treatment plant. So the installation of STP within such a close proximity to the residential area called Gautam Nagar is a clear violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the plea said.

The plea said there is no doubt that the health of at least 20,000 people living in Gautam Nagar will be put at jeopardy if the STP is installed in such a close proximity to the residential colony.