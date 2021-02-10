HC seeks AIIMS reply on sewage treatment plant

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to respond to a petition seeking to stop construction of a sewage treatment plant (STP) near residential colony of Gautam Nagar as it will be a health hazard for the residents and lead to stench.
Justice Prathiba M. Singh asked AIIMS to file a detailed reply to the plea and listed the matter for hearing on April 27.
The High Court’s order came on a plea by Gautam Nagar Residents’ Association, challenging the installation of the sewage treatment plant situated just 30 feet away from the residential area. The plea said the installation of STP near the residential area is very detrimental to the health of the residents living in the area and there is an increased possibility for respiratory and skin diseases.
Risk to residents
“There is also a risk of prevalence of pathogenic airborne microorganisms originating from the waste water treatment plant. So the installation of STP within such a close proximity to the residential area called Gautam Nagar is a clear violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the plea said.
The plea said there is no doubt that the health of at least 20,000 people living in Gautam Nagar will be put at jeopardy if the STP is installed in such a close proximity to the residential colony.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath