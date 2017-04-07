HC reunites teenager and mother

A 13-year-old girl, who had accused her father of sexually assaulting her, has been reunited with her mother after the latter approached the Delhi High Court.

The mother had said that she was unable to meet her daughter, who had been “illegally detained” at a girls’ home. A Bench of Justices G. S. Sistani and Vinod Goel gave the mother custody of the girl after she moved a habeas corpus petition seeking production of her daughter.

Custody sought

Gita*, a resident of north-west Delhi, had sought custody of her daughter Kanika*, who was sent to Kilkari Rainbow Home after she accused her father of sexually assaulting her. The police, too, told the court that the father had been sexually assaulting her for the past two years.

Gita also submitted that she has five children — four daughters and a son — and that her brother-in-law lived with the family in their one-room accommodation. Denying any sexual assault, Gita told the court that there had been just one instance where her husband had slapped Kanika for serving food that was not properly cooked.

Father gets bail

According to Gita, Kanika did not return from tuition classes on January 20. Instead, the police came and arrested her husband for sexually assaulting his daughter.

Kanika had informed her teacher about the alleged assault, who then took her to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC had advised them to lodge a police complaint. While Kanika was sent to the girls’ home, her father was granted bail on February 4 on the condition that he would not stay with the family.

Gita tried meeting Kanika on several occasions, but was not allowed to do so. She then moved the high court. In her petition, Gita said that she had seen her daughter crying at the gates of the girls’ home.

Not allowed to meet

When she tried to meet Kanika on February 16, she was denied entry again. Gita also alleged that the officials threatened to hand her over to the police if she came again.

The judges also interacted with the girl and her parents. “We may note that in the statement recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, the minor daughter had not supported the case of the prosecution,” they said.

(* names changed)