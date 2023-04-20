HC restrains news channels from showing content of chargesheet in Shraddha Walkar murder case

April 20, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday restrained all news channels from displaying or playing content of the chargesheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the case, was arrested for allegedly strangulating his live-in partner Shraddha and dismembering her body into multiple pieces using a saw or a cleaver knife. He kept the body parts in a 300-litre fridge for almost three months at his residence in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur before dumping them across the forested area of Mehrauli.

Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar directed the Centre to ensure that no news channel displays such material till disposal of the petition filed by the city police.

The High Court passed the order on a plea by the Delhi police seeking to restrain media houses from publishing, printing and disseminating confidential information in the chargesheet as well as materials collected during the course of investigation in the case.

Channel restrained

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad submitted that Aaj Tak news channel has got access to narco analysis video of Poonawala, 28, and the channel was restrained by the trial court from showing any such content.

Mr. Prasad said similar order needs to be passed against all other channels as the video might have been shared with others. He said if the narco analysis video is telecasted, it would prejudice the case.

The High Court has now posted the case for further hearing on August 3.

The Delhi police had filed a 6,629-page chargesheet in the case on January 24.