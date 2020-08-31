HC restrains Delhi school from charging annual fee

New Delhi

Court issues notice to Delhi govt. on plea

The Delhi High Court has in an interim order restrained K.R. Mangalam World School here in Greater Kailash II from charging annual and development charges from the fee bill of students.

Justice Jayant Nath also issued notice to the Delhi government on the plea by Parents Association of K.R. Mangalam World School, GK II, challenging the inclusion of annual development fees in the school fees received by the students for the month of July 2020.

Advocate Gaurav Bahl, appearing for the association, said that the lockdown for schools is still on and likely to continue for unforeseen duration. “The same is clearly evident from the recent guidelines dated July 29 passed by the Home Ministry,” Mr. Bahl said.

He drew the attention of the court to its order of April 18 where it was ordered that “annual and development charges can be charged from the parents, on pro rata basis, only on monthly basis after completion of lockdown period”.

He said the fee bill received by the parents for the month of August 2020 clearly shows that the annual development fees has been included. “This was in clear violation of the order passed by the HC,” Mr. Bahl argued.

The Delhi government’s counsel also stated that the lockdown period continues to apply as none of the school have physically opened. It stated that the school cannot charge annual and development charges till the completion of the lockdown period as stated in the July 29 circular.

Taking note of the submission, the court said, “In my opinion, prima facie, it appears that the annual and development charges cannot be charged from the parents during the pendency of the present lockdown”.

“In the meantime, respondent No.3 [K.R. Mangalam World School] is restrained from charging annual and development charges from the fee bill in question for the month of July, 2020, till further orders. Let the tuition fees be paid by the petitioners,” the court ordered and posted the case for further hearing on September 16.