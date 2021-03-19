HC reserves verdict on Tanha’s bail plea

He has been in custody since May 2020

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea by Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, arrested under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, seeking bail in connection with a case related to the north-east Delhi riots.

A Bench of Justice Siddharth Mirdul and Justice A.J. Bhambhani asked the counsel for Delhi Police and Mr. Tanha to give their written submissions by March 22.

Order challenged

Mr. Tanha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in the riots. He has challenged a trial court’s October 26, 2020 order dismissing his bail application.

His bail petition was opposed by the Delhi police on the ground that the riots were premeditated and a conspiracy was hatched of which Mr. Tanha was a part. The prosecutor had opposed the plea saying there were statements of protected witnesses in the case which clearly showed the alleged role of Mr. Tanha in the riots.

Mr. Tanha’s counsel, on the other hand, argued that he has been in custody since May 2020 and even the chargesheet has been filed. Before the trial court,

Mr. Tanha’s counsel had claimed that he was not present in Delhi during the riots and did not visit any of the protest sites where rioting and violence occurred.

The counsel had contended that there was no physical evidence connecting Mr. Tanha to the riots and no allegations with respect to any funds being received by him for terrorist activities.

The trial court, in its October 26, 2020 order, had refused the bail plea on the ground that he allegedly played an active role in the entire conspiracy and that there were reasonable grounds for believing that the allegations against him were prima facie true.