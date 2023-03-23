ADVERTISEMENT

HC reserves order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea

March 23, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST - New Delhi 

The jailed former Minister has challenged an order of the trial court, which dismissed his bail plea on the ground that he was prima facie involved in concealing proceeds of crime

The Hindu Bureau

AAP leader Satyendar Jain | Photo Credit: PTI

The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of jailed former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also reserved the judgmnent on the bail pleas of co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain. The pleas of all the three were opposed by the ED.

Mr. Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 last year under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) disproportionate assets FIR registered against him in 2017.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED initiated a money laundering probe against Mr. Jain and others on the basis of an August 2017 criminal case registered by the CBI against the AAP leader and others under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr. Jain had earlier submitted that no case was made out against him. He argued that he had fully cooperated in the investigation and there was no requirement to continue his incarceration after the filing of chargesheet.

Mr. Jain has challenged a trial court’s November 17 last year order by which his bail plea was dismissed on the ground that he was prima facie involved in concealing proceeds of crime. Besides him, the trial court had also denied bail to co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The ED, opposing the bail plea of Mr. Jain, had argued that his release would obstruct further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US