HC reserves order on Satyendar Jain’s bail plea

March 23, 2023 04:50 am | Updated 04:50 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of jailed former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma also reserved the judgmnent on the bail pleas of co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain. The pleas of all the three were opposed by the ED.

Mr. Jain was arrested by ED on May 30 last year under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) disproportionate assets FIR registered against him in 2017.

The ED initiated a money laundering probe against Mr. Jain and others on the basis of an August 2017 criminal case registered by the CBI against the AAP leader and others under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Mr. Jain had earlier submitted that no case was made out against him. He argued that he had fully cooperated in the investigation and there was no requirement to continue his incarceration after the filing of chargesheet.

Mr. Jain has challenged a trial court’s November 17 last year order by which his bail plea was dismissed on the ground that he was prima facie involved in concealing proceeds of crime. Besides him, the trial court had also denied bail to co-accused Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The ED, opposing the bail plea of Mr. Jain, had argued that his release would obstruct further investigation.