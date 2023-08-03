HC reserves order on maintainability of plea seeking UPSC prelims exam answer key

August 03, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - New Delhi

After the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had questioned the maintainability of a petition challenging its decision to publish the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 answer key only after declaring the final result, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the issue.

Rajeev Kumar Dubey, representing 17 civil services aspirants who filed the plea in June, told Justice Chandra Dhari Singh that the other two prayers in the petition — challenging the prelims exam’s result and that it be re-conducted — are not being pressed in the matter.

The petitioners have argued that the UPSC’s June 12 press note stating that the answer key will be published on declaration of the final result was “in violation of principles of natural justice”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the UPSC raised a preliminary objection on the maintainability of this plea, arguing that the High Court does not have the jurisdiction to entertain the plea as the press note is a part of the recruitment process.

The aspirants have the remedy of approaching the Central Administrative Tribunal, the UPSC added.

The plea also claimed that the prelims exam had “vaguely worded” questions which were open to subjective interpretation. It highlighted one such question — “In essence, what does ‘Due Process of Law’ mean?” — for which the choices were a) The principle of natural justice; b) The procedure established by law; c) Fair application of law; d) Equality before law.

The petitioners argued that many questions in the exam had two possible answers but the UPSC in its “own discretion decides one of them as a correct answer and mark the candidates accordingly”.

“Not providing to the students, the answer key of an exam they have appeared for, not considering the representations of the candidates despite a particular time window being provided for the same, and, asking questions, which are disproportionately vague, testing candidates’ ability to answer only on the basis of guesswork, is not only arbitrary but defies all principles of fairness, logic and rationality,” the plea stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.