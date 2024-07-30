HC reserves order on Kejriwal’s bail plea in CBI case 

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on the bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Earlier in the day, the CBI filed its final chargesheet in the trial court against the Chief Minister and five others, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak.

Opposing the CM’s bail plea, the CBI told the court that he was the “sutradhaar” (facilitator) of the alleged excise scam and could influence witnesses if released on bail.

“The investigation could not have been concluded without his arrest. Within a month, we filed the chargesheet [in the trial court],” the CBI counsel told the High Court.

However, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, termed the CM’s arrest as an “insurance arrest” to ensure that he does not come out of jail.

The senior advocate said there was no direct evidence against the CM in the case.

Mr. Singhvi asserted that the excise policy was an institutional decision which was also signed by Delhi Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena after it went through several committees.

Mr. Singhvi said the other persons who were involved in the process should also be made co-accused.

“Fifteen others also signed it. The L-G signed it,” he said, adding that by this logic, the others should also be made accused in the case.

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI on June 26, a day after the Delhi High Court stayed the statutory bail granted to him in a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged scam.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the ED case but he could not be released from the jail as his bail plea in the CBI case is being heard by the Delhi High Court.

The excise policy was scrapped in 2022 after the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor ordered a CBI probe into the formulation and execution of the policy.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy and undue favours were extended to certain liquor retailers and manufacturers in exchange for money.

No evidence against CM

Meanwhile, Delhi’s ruling AAP claimed that Central probe agencies have failed to find evidence against the CM despite interrogating over 500 witnesses.

In a statement, the party alleged that the probe agencies are filing fresh chargesheets and creating new angles to keep the CM in jail. “This is yet another instance of the BJP’s witch-hunt to implicate as many AAP leaders as possible,” the statement read.

