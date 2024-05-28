HC reserves order on AAP plea for allotment of land for party office

The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plea seeking the allocation of land for its office by the Centre on account of being recognised as a national party. The court said it is likely to pass an order on the issue of temporary allotment of the space on June 5.

AAP had moved the court last year by filing two separate petitions seeking a piece of land in the national capital for the construction of its office in view of its status as a recognised national party or allotment of a housing unit on a licence basis for the time being.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing AAP, said a national party is entitled to a temporary office until land is given to it for the construction of a permanent party office.

He said in the instant case, one of the Ministers in the AAP government was willing to forgo his occupation of a unit on Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Marg in favour of the party.

The lawyer representing the Central government said the allotment has to come from the general pool and there is no exclusive list for political parties.

He said AAP was offered land in 2014 for the purposes of its offices, but the same was not accepted and currently the allotment of a housing unit from the pool was not feasible.

As far as the DDU Marg unit was concerned, he said it has to be returned to the government. The AAP counsel had earlier said an alternative housing must be allotted to the party as its current office has to be vacated by June 15.

In March, the Supreme Court granted AAP time till June 15 to vacate its Rouse Avenue office after noting that the land was allotted to the Delhi High Court for expanding judicial infrastructure.