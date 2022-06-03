HC reserves judgment on ED’s plea against lawyer’s presence during Jain questioning

Have Jain’s custody till June 9 only, petition will become infructuous: ED

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its judgment on a plea by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging a trial court’s order allowing the presence of a lawyer during the interrogation of Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case.

Justice Yogesh Khanna declined to stay the trial court’s direction at this stage even as the agency argued that its petition would become infructuous as the ED’s custody of Mr. Jain would end on June 9.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the ED, argued that the permission granted by the trial court was contrary to various directions issued by the Supreme Court.

The agency said that Mr. Jain’s medical checkup was being done twice a day and that there was no allegation raised by the AAP leader of being threatened or beaten.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Mr. Jain, opposed ED’s plea arguing that his client’s case was “extraordinary”. He said the agency had filed the petition, challenging the trial court’s order, despite the law being a 100% against them.

The AAP leader was arrested by the ED on May 30 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on a Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) disproportionate assets FIR registered against him in 2017.

On May 31, the trial court remanded Mr. Jain to ED’s custody till June 9. The court had also allowed Mr. Jain’s plea that during the time of inquiry his advocate be allowed to remain present at a safe distance from where he can see the accused but not hear him.

The ED had initiated a money laundering probe against the AAP leader on the basis of an August 2017 criminal case registered by the CBI against Mr. Jain and others under the various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.