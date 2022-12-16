HC reserves judgement on pleas challenging Agnipath scheme

December 16, 2022 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment on a bunch of petitions challenging Centre’s Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces.

A Bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the parties in the case and the Centre to submit their written submissions by December 23. The High Court also reserved its judgment on the issue concerning the previous recruitment processes of the armed forces that were stalled before the launch of the Agnipath scheme.

The Centre has argued that in June 2021 a decision was taken to put all the other recruitment schemes in the armed forces on hold as the Agnipath scheme was “on the horizon”. The Agnipath scheme was finalised in June this year when it was notified in the official gazette, the Centre’s counsel said.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, said the Agnipath scheme is one of the biggest policy changes in defence recruitment that was going to mark a paradigm shift in the way the armed forces recruit personnel.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for some of the petitioners, said that some recruitment exercises were held till the beginning of this year.

