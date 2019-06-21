HC relief to man under Arms Act

The Delhi HC has quashed an FIR registered against a man, who was caught with live ammunition at a metro station, noting that the chargesheet filed against him did not specify whether he was aware of being in possession of the ammunition.

It said that mere custody of the ammunition without the awareness of such possession does not amount to any offence under the Arms Act.

One Hari Kishan Singh was caught with a live round on February 25, 2014, at the Saket metro station when it was detected at the baggage checking counter. He was then chargesheeted for the alleged commission of an offence punishable under Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959.

Mr Singh, in his plea, sought quashing of the FIR on the ground that he has “a clean record, does his job peacefully, has a diploma in Electronics and works as a marketing executive”.

He stated that on the day, he had started from his house at Sangam Vihar for Kashmere Gate through a Gramin Sewa autorickshaw and reached the Malviya Nagar metro station.

He further states that there were 9 to 11 passengers seated in that auto and that when the DMRC officials informed him about the live cartridge, he was shocked and surprised in as much as he did not have any knowledge about the presence of one live cartridge in the side pocket of his bag which did not have any zip or lock.

“Taking into account that there is not a whisper of an averment in the FIR as averred in the chargesheet that the petitioner [Mr. Singh] was aware of being in alleged conscious and knowledgeable possession of the ammunition in question, the FIR against the petitioner is hereby quashed,” the court ordered.